Tunisian beach gunman 'walked nearly two miles' before being shot, UK inquest hears LONDON The gunman who murdered 30 Britons on a Tunisian beach in 2015 had been able to walk nearly two miles on his killing spree before being shot dead by security forces, inquests into the deaths heard on Monday. World,

Riots in Tunisia on revolt's anniversary, protests greet president TUNIS Hundreds of protesters demanding jobs clashed with police in several Tunisian towns on Saturday, blocking the route of visiting President Beji Caid Essebsi in one region, on the sixth anniversary of the country's revolution. World,

Tunisian police fire tear gas at protesters demanding jobs TUNIS Tunisian police firing tear gas clashed on Thursday with hundreds of youths who tossed rocks and petrol bombs in protests over jobs and a lack of development in a town in the country's south, residents said. World,

Berlin truck attacker may have got gun in Switzerland: report BERLIN/ZURICH The Tunisian man who killed 12 people last month by ploughing a truck into a Berlin Christmas market had made several trips to Switzerland and may have procured a gun there that he used to hijack a truck for the attack, German broadcaster ZDF reported. World,

Berlin truck attacker used at least 14 names: German police BERLIN/DUESSELDORF, Germany The Tunisian man who killed 12 people last month by plowing a truck into a Berlin Christmas market had lived under at least 14 different names in Germany, a regional police chief said on Thursday, raising more questions about security lapses. World, Germany

Germany detains Tunisian man linked to Berlin truck attacker BERLIN German police have detained a 26-year-old Tunisian man over links with the perpetrator of an Islamist truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, a federal prosecutors' spokeswoman said on Wednesday. World,

German police raid Berlin homes connected to market attacker BERLIN German investigators searched a refugee center and a flat in Berlin on Tuesday which they believe were homes to associates of the Tunisian man who killed 12 people in an attack in the capital before Christmas, the federal prosecutor's office said. World,

Tunisian foreign fighters to be dealt with under anti-terrorism law: PM TUNIS Returning Tunisian militants will be immediately arrested and judged under anti-terrorism laws, the prime minister said, seeking to calm fears over the homecoming of some of the country's several thousand jihadists. World,