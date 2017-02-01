German prosecutor: Tunisian suspected of planning attack was asylum seeker BERLIN The Tunisian man arrested in Germany on Wednesday on suspicion of recruiting for Islamic State and building up a network of supporters to carry out a terrorist attack was an asylum seeker, prosecutors said in a statement. World,

Germany reviewing nearly 550 migrants deemed a security risk BERLIN Germany said on Wednesday it would review the cases of nearly 550 asylum seekers who have been deemed a security risk, spurred by new questions about the handling of a Tunisian migrant who killed 12 people last month at a Berlin Christmas market. World, Germany,

Tunisian beach gunman 'walked nearly two miles' before being shot, UK inquest hears LONDON The gunman who murdered 30 Britons on a Tunisian beach in 2015 had been able to walk nearly two miles on his killing spree before being shot dead by security forces, inquests into the deaths heard on Monday. World,

Riots in Tunisia on revolt's anniversary, protests greet president TUNIS Hundreds of protesters demanding jobs clashed with police in several Tunisian towns on Saturday, blocking the route of visiting President Beji Caid Essebsi in one region, on the sixth anniversary of the country's revolution. World,

Tunisian police fire tear gas at protesters demanding jobs TUNIS Tunisian police firing tear gas clashed on Thursday with hundreds of youths who tossed rocks and petrol bombs in protests over jobs and a lack of development in a town in the country's south, residents said. World,

Berlin truck attacker may have got gun in Switzerland: report BERLIN/ZURICH The Tunisian man who killed 12 people last month by ploughing a truck into a Berlin Christmas market had made several trips to Switzerland and may have procured a gun there that he used to hijack a truck for the attack, German broadcaster ZDF reported. World,

Berlin truck attacker used at least 14 names: German police BERLIN/DUESSELDORF, Germany The Tunisian man who killed 12 people last month by plowing a truck into a Berlin Christmas market had lived under at least 14 different names in Germany, a regional police chief said on Thursday, raising more questions about security lapses. World, Germany

Germany detains Tunisian man linked to Berlin truck attacker BERLIN German police have detained a 26-year-old Tunisian man over links with the perpetrator of an Islamist truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, a federal prosecutors' spokeswoman said on Wednesday. World,