2010 Winter Olympics

Triumphant ending for Vancouver Winter Games VANCOUVER The Vancouver Winter Olympics ended in spectacular triumph on Sunday with a dazzling closing ceremony that mixed traditional pomp with self-deprecating humor to put the icing on 17 days of unrelenting drama and action. |

Watchdog warns of media manipulation for Sochi Games MOSCOW Russia is pressuring local journalists to toe the Kremlin line on preparations to host the 2014 Winter Olympics, blocking coverage of environmental problems and evictions, a leading media rights group said.

Italian minister criticizes winter federations ROME Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini has blamed the winter sports federations for the country's disappointing performances at the Vancouver Olympics.

Canada wakes up after Games climax at ease with itself VANCOUVER Canadians awoke to something new on Monday, a strange feeling they could compete with the big boys and feel good about it.

U.S. floored by Crosby show stopper VANCOUVER "Sid the Kid" became "the Man" by scoring what will be forever remembered as Canada's golden goal in a 3-2 Olympic final overtime win over the United States on Sunday to cap one of the most compelling sporting showdowns ever seen on a sheet of ice. |

Winter Olympics pull impressive ratings for NBC LOS ANGELES (Hollywood Reporter) - NBC's coverage of the Vancouver Games concluded much as it began: easily outpacing the network's performance during the Turin Games in 2006 but ranking lower than other modern Winter Olympics. Entertainment, Television

Japan's ski officials told to tighten "morals" TOKYO Japan's skiing officials have been read the riot act after one of their snowboarders wore his Vancouver Olympic uniform in "hip hop" style last month.