Edition:
United States

Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill

 

Video

» More Video

Interactive Graphic

Photo

Capping the spill

    Factboxes & Scenarios

    Gardner Workers use pumps to suck up pockets of oil in Bay Barataria near Grand Isle, Louisiana June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

    Q&A: How would penalties apply?

    Companies linked to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill face increasing liabilities and potential penalties. Here are some questions and answers on how it could play out.  Full Article 

    Green Business News

    Reuters Environment Forum

     