Healthcare Reform

Salt reduction policies cost-effective even without healthcare savings
(Reuters Health) - Government policies designed to reduce how much salt people eat may be cost-effective even without considering the potential healthcare savings, a recent study suggests.
With eye on Obamacare, Price takes helm as U.S. health secretary
WASHINGTON Tom Price was sworn in as U.S. secretary of health on Friday, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to dismantle his predecessor's law and reshape the country's healthcare system. | Video
U.S. House speaker says Obamacare replacement will pass this year
WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly. | Video
Brazilian healthcare insurer Intermédica hires banks for IPO : sources
SAO PAULO Brazilian healthcare services provider NotreDame Intermédica Sistema de Saude SA has hired banks to manage its initial public offering, which could be launched with a series of investor meetings as early as this week, two people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Monday.
Over 9.2 million sign for Obamacare amid Trump repeal push
More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.
U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare
WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
U.S. House Republicans to tackle tax plan later this year
WASHINGTON U.S. House Republicans are unlikely to begin tackling tax reform legislation until the summer, after first moving to revamp the nation's healthcare system, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.
Cigna adds to insurers' pressure on lawmakers for Obamacare fixes
Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.
Anthem CEO uncertain about 2018 Obamacare participation
Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.
Insurer Aetna sees Obamacare changes ahead; no word on Humana
Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."
Prosecutors target Valeant
Prosecutors demanded details from Valeant Pharmaceuticals on its patient assistance programs, drug pricing and distribution practices. Full Article