Healthcare Reform

U.S. House speaker says Obamacare replacement will pass this year WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly. | Politics, Election 2016, Health

Brazilian healthcare insurer Intermédica hires banks for IPO : sources SAO PAULO Brazilian healthcare services provider NotreDame Intermédica Sistema de Saude SA has hired banks to manage its initial public offering, which could be launched with a series of investor meetings as early as this week, two people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Monday. Deals, Brazil

U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration. Politics, Election 2016

Cigna adds to insurers' pressure on lawmakers for Obamacare fixes Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.

Anthem CEO uncertain about 2018 Obamacare participation Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.