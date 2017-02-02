Healthcare Reform
Over 9.2 million sign for Obamacare amid Trump repeal push
More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.
U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare
WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
U.S. House Republicans to tackle tax plan later this year
WASHINGTON U.S. House Republicans are unlikely to begin tackling tax reform legislation until the summer, after first moving to revamp the nation's healthcare system, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.
Cigna adds to insurers' pressure on lawmakers for Obamacare fixes
Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.
Anthem CEO uncertain about 2018 Obamacare participation
Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.
Insurer Aetna sees Obamacare changes ahead; no word on Humana
Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."
Medical students, faculty rally to try to save Obamacare
CHICAGO Hundreds of medical students and faculty members gathered at Northwestern University's school of medicine in Chicago on Monday to voice their opposition to the dismantling of Obamacare.
Tensions simmer below surface as Trump, Republicans map strategy
PHILADELPHIA When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.
New Zealand's F&P Healthcare considers ways around proposed Trump tariffs on Mexico
WELLINGTON New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching factories making products bound for the United States from Mexico to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.
Republican ideas for healthcare reforms could spell trouble for U.S. states
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
Prosecutors target Valeant
Prosecutors demanded details from Valeant Pharmaceuticals on its patient assistance programs, drug pricing and distribution practices. Full Article