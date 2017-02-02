Healthcare Reform

U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration. Politics, Election 2016

Cigna adds to insurers' pressure on lawmakers for Obamacare fixes Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.

Anthem CEO uncertain about 2018 Obamacare participation Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.

Insurer Aetna sees Obamacare changes ahead; no word on Humana Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."

Tensions simmer below surface as Trump, Republicans map strategy PHILADELPHIA When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency. Politics, Election 2016

New Zealand's F&P Healthcare considers ways around proposed Trump tariffs on Mexico WELLINGTON New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching factories making products bound for the United States from Mexico to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports. Health, Mexico