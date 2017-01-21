Edition:
United States

Healthcare Reform

Investors gird for impact of Trump healthcare measures

Photo

An order by President Donald Trump that could scale back enforcement of some Obamacare provisions is unlikely to sink health insurance stocks, but shares of hospitals and Medicaid providers could be under pressure over fears more poor people would lose coverage, analysts said.

Continue Reading

Trump order paves way for agencies to weaken health law

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.

Politics, Election 2016, Health Jan 21 2017

Trump, in Oval Office, signs first order on Obamacare

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump directed government agencies on Friday to freeze regulations and take steps to weaken Obamacare, using his first hours in the White House to make good on a campaign promise to start dismantling his predecessor's healthcare law. | Video

Politics, Election 2016, Health Jan 21 2017

U.S. governors want Congress to keep funding health benefits for poor

WASHINGTON U.S. Republican governors on Thursday urged Washington lawmakers to keep funding health benefits for millions of low-income Americans, even as Congress is working to repeal Obamacare, President Barack Obama's landmark health insurance law.

Politics, Election 2016, Health, U.S. Jan 19 2017

Trump health pick defends stocks, says Americans won't lose insurance

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance. | Video

Politics, Election 2016, Health Jan 18 2017

Texas Planned Parenthood asks judge to block Medicaid funding cut

AUSTIN, Texas The leaders of Texas Planned Parenthood asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block the state's bid to halt Medicaid funding for the healthcare group, which has long been targeted by Republicans for providing abortions.

Politics, Election 2016, U.S., Health Jan 17 2017

Doctors may accept low fee from Medicare, but not from all patients

(Reuters Health) - Some medical specialists in the U.S. charge uninsured and out-of-network patients several times more for healthcare services than what they accept from the government insurance plan known as Medicare, says a new study.

Jan 17 2017

Quarter of Republicans would keep Obamacare: Reuters/Ipsos poll

NEW YORK About a quarter of U.S. Republicans do not want to see Obamacare repealed, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

Politics, Election 2016, U.S., Health Jan 17 2017

Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in replacing Obamacare

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump aims to replace Obamacare with a plan that would envisage "insurance for everybody," he said in an interview with the Washington Post published on Sunday night. | Video

U.S., Politics, Election 2016, Health Jan 16 2017

Brazil issues first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug

SAO PAULO Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.

Health, Brazil Jan 16 2017

Drug Pricing

A customer leans against the pharmacy counter at a Sam's Club store in Bentonville, Arkansas May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Prosecutors target Valeant

Prosecutors demanded details from Valeant Pharmaceuticals on its patient assistance programs, drug pricing and distribution practices.  Full Article 

Photo

Join Reuters and Harvard for a discussion on drug pricing on Oct. 23