Healthcare Reform

Over 9.2 million sign for Obamacare amid Trump repeal push

More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.

U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare

WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.

Politics, Election 2016 Feb 02 2017

U.S. House Republicans to tackle tax plan later this year

WASHINGTON U.S. House Republicans are unlikely to begin tackling tax reform legislation until the summer, after first moving to revamp the nation's healthcare system, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

U.S., Politics, Election 2016 Feb 02 2017

Cigna adds to insurers' pressure on lawmakers for Obamacare fixes

Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday added to growing public pressure on Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration to stabilize the Obamacare individual market or risk insurers pulling out.

Feb 02 2017

Anthem CEO uncertain about 2018 Obamacare participation

Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.

Feb 01 2017

Insurer Aetna sees Obamacare changes ahead; no word on Humana

Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."

Jan 31 2017

Medical students, faculty rally to try to save Obamacare

CHICAGO Hundreds of medical students and faculty members gathered at Northwestern University's school of medicine in Chicago on Monday to voice their opposition to the dismantling of Obamacare.

Health, Politics, Election 2016, U.S. Jan 30 2017

Tensions simmer below surface as Trump, Republicans map strategy

PHILADELPHIA When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.

Politics, Election 2016 Jan 28 2017

New Zealand's F&P Healthcare considers ways around proposed Trump tariffs on Mexico

WELLINGTON New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching factories making products bound for the United States from Mexico to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.

Health, Mexico Jan 27 2017

Republican ideas for healthcare reforms could spell trouble for U.S. states

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.

Politics, Election 2016 Jan 26 2017

A customer leans against the pharmacy counter at a Sam's Club store in Bentonville, Arkansas May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Prosecutors target Valeant

Prosecutors demanded details from Valeant Pharmaceuticals on its patient assistance programs, drug pricing and distribution practices.  Full Article 

