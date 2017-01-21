Healthcare Reform
Investors gird for impact of Trump healthcare measures
An order by President Donald Trump that could scale back enforcement of some Obamacare provisions is unlikely to sink health insurance stocks, but shares of hospitals and Medicaid providers could be under pressure over fears more poor people would lose coverage, analysts said.
Trump order paves way for agencies to weaken health law
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.
Trump, in Oval Office, signs first order on Obamacare
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump directed government agencies on Friday to freeze regulations and take steps to weaken Obamacare, using his first hours in the White House to make good on a campaign promise to start dismantling his predecessor's healthcare law. | Video
U.S. governors want Congress to keep funding health benefits for poor
WASHINGTON U.S. Republican governors on Thursday urged Washington lawmakers to keep funding health benefits for millions of low-income Americans, even as Congress is working to repeal Obamacare, President Barack Obama's landmark health insurance law.
Trump health pick defends stocks, says Americans won't lose insurance
WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defended his stock holdings and proposals to dismantle Obamacare on Wednesday, saying Americans would not suddenly lose health insurance. | Video
Texas Planned Parenthood asks judge to block Medicaid funding cut
AUSTIN, Texas The leaders of Texas Planned Parenthood asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block the state's bid to halt Medicaid funding for the healthcare group, which has long been targeted by Republicans for providing abortions.
Doctors may accept low fee from Medicare, but not from all patients
(Reuters Health) - Some medical specialists in the U.S. charge uninsured and out-of-network patients several times more for healthcare services than what they accept from the government insurance plan known as Medicare, says a new study.
Quarter of Republicans would keep Obamacare: Reuters/Ipsos poll
NEW YORK About a quarter of U.S. Republicans do not want to see Obamacare repealed, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.
Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in replacing Obamacare
WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump aims to replace Obamacare with a plan that would envisage "insurance for everybody," he said in an interview with the Washington Post published on Sunday night. | Video
Brazil issues first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug
SAO PAULO Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
Prosecutors target Valeant
Prosecutors demanded details from Valeant Pharmaceuticals on its patient assistance programs, drug pricing and distribution practices. Full Article