Accused NYC bomber pleads not guilty

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, pleading not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder charges. The 28-year-old appearing in a bullet proof vest at a New Jersey court, still recovering from injuries sustained in a shootout with police before his arrest. About 30 people were injured when one of the homemade devices, left under a trash bin in Chelsea, went off in September. Another bomb exploded in a coastal New Jersey town, but no one was injured. Two other devices failed to detonate. The Afghan-born U.S. citizen was arrested two days later in a shootout with police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and spent a month in the hospital under detention before being transferred to jail. Investigators have portrayed him as a jihadist who begged for martyrdom and praised Osama bin Laden. In New Jersey he faces a 30-count indictment including five counts of attempted murder of police officers, plus an array of assault and weapons charges.