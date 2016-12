At least 29 dead in Mexico fireworks blast

Scanning the horrors of a deadly explosion in Mexico. A scramble for survivors underway after a massive fireworks blast leveled a market just north of Mexico City. The death toll currently at around 30, with at least 70 others injured, including more than a dozen children rushed to hospital in Texas with burns to most of their bodies. Earlier on Tuesday, an eyewitness captured these images, a series of multicolored explosions ripping through the place where fireworks were sold in bulk. It's the third blast to hit the market in just over a decade, and witnesses said it felt like a war zone. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FEDERICO JUAREZ, WITNESS, SAYING: "We were in the bathroom when there was an explosion at a shop at the end, then a series of blasts came one after the other, and we saw man people running and falling down. Pieces of concrete and brick were all over the street." Local media say 300 tones of fireworks were being held at the market. This explosion, the latest in a series of fatal blasts and industrial accidents that have plagued Mexico's oil, gas and petrochemical industries. According to emergency services, a lack of sufficient safety measures was likely the cause. but officials say the site was inspected last month and no problems with safety were found. The governor of Tultepec state says those responsible will be punished.