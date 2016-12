Former NFL player fatally shot in Detroit

Former Ball State defensive end Robert Eddins, who also briefly played for the Buffalo Bills, was found shot to death at his Detroit home, Tuesday night. Officials say Eddins and another man were found dead, having been shot several times. (SOUNDBITE) DETROIT POLICE, CAPT. KURT WORBOYS, SAYING: "There's at least one if not more individuals that just committed a double murder." Detroit police say the alleged murder appears to be intentional. (SOUNDBITE) DETROIT POLICE, CAPT. KURT WORBOYS, SAYING: "The gas was on from the stove. The pilots were not lit. It looks like an intentional act." (SOUNDBITE) DETROIT POLICE, CAPT. KURT WORBOYS, SAYING: "There was one room that was tossed so it looked like they were looking for something." Eddins had signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He's among two other football players fatally shot this year. Former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith was killed in April, and former Jets and Chiefs running back Joe McKnight was killed in a road rage incident earlier this month.