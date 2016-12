France's Hollande signs condolence book for Germany

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) French President Francois Hollande signed a condolence book at the German ambassador's residence on Wednesday (December 21) in a show of sympathy two days after the deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market. German Ambassador to France, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut also welcomed Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault. On Tuesday (December 20) Hollande expressed his sympathy for victims while French Interior Minister, Bruno Le Roux, affirmed his solidarity with Germany and said police forces will be reinforced around France. More than 230 people have been killed in Islamist attacks over the last two years in France, including 130 in Paris by suicide bombers and gunmen in November 2015 - an assault for which the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility.