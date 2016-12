Germany cleans up after deadly holiday attack, manhunt mounts

Berlin is picking up the pieces of Monday's attack. When a truck driver mowed through a crowd drinking mulled wine and enjoying the Christmas market with a 25 ton truck. Twelve people were killed and dozens more injured. Authorities have until now treated the market as a crime scene. They've turned their focus on a manhunt... Authorities say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. They say the driver may go by as many as many as six different aliases. And they're appealing for the public's help with a 100,000 Euro reward for information leading to his arrest An ID found in the cab of the truck has the name 'Anis Amri' on it -- but may not necessarily be the alias being used. The Tunisian man suspected in the attack left Tunisia seven years ago as an illegal immigrant. He's also spent time in an Italian prison. An outpouring of grief by Berliners with vigils and memorials remembering the victims. The Brandenberg Gate illuminated to remember those killed... During a holiday so many Germans look forward to... turned deadly.