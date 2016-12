Mexico fireworks market blasts kill at least 29, injures dozens

(ROUGH CUT - NO REPORTER NARRATION) The aftermath of a series of massive, Technicolor explosions which destroyed a fireworks market outside the Mexican capital on Tuesday (December 20), killing at least 29 people, injuring dozens and leaving the market a charred wasteland. Fireworks detonated in a peal of clattering bursts reminiscent of a war zone. It was the third time in just over a decade that explosions have hit the popular San Pablito marketplace in Tultepec, about 20 miles (32 km) north of Mexico City. The detonations struck in the run-up to the busy Christmas holiday, when many Mexicans stock up on fireworks.