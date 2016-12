ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday mourned the deaths of at least 31 people in the city of Tultepec in a fireworks market explosion the day before. "Our utmost solidarity with the families who very tragically lost loved ones in the very tragic explosion yesterday in the municipality of Tultepec, in the state of Mexico. For those affected, and in solidarity with them, let us please observe a minute of silence," Pena Nieto said. Forensic investigators have been scouring the charred remains of the blast just north of Mexico City where the fiery disaster occurred just days before Christmas. Videos of the blasts at the busy San Pablito market on Tuesday showed a spectacular flurry of pyrotechnics exploding high into the sky, as a massive plume of charcoal-gray smoke billowed out from the site.