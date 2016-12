Pence serves food to homeless

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Vice President-elect Gov. Mike Pence volunteers at the Wheeler Mission Ministries in Indianapolis, Wednesday (December 21). Wheeler Mission Ministries is social services organization which provides goods and services to the homeless. "It is Christmas week. We're all hurrying around, making sure that we have all of our shopping done but it's a great time to remember that (it's) in giving that we receive," said Pence. Pence greeted people at the organization and served food to the less fortunate.