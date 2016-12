Protesters urge repeal of transgender bathroom law

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Opposition from Republicans clouded the outlook on Wednesday (December 20) for repealing a law known as the "bathroom bill" that has put North Carolina at the center of national debate over lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights. The state in March became the first to bar transgender people from public restrooms that match their gender identity. Demonstrators came to the state capitol, Wednesday, to urge the repeal of the bill. Opposition to the law has been blamed for hundreds of millions of dollars in economic losses for North Carolina, including major sports events being moved. But as state lawmakers gathered at the capitol on Wednesday for a special session, both chambers delayed action. Instead, Republicans huddled together behind closed doors, suggesting efforts to repeal the law also known as House Bill 2 (HB 2) were not a done deal. In the state House of Representatives, some Republicans protested the session being called at all, saying they would vote against any measure proposed. The law remains popular among social conservatives in rural areas of the state.