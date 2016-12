Trump: Berlin crash "attack on humanity"

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the truck that ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12 was an ''attack on humanity.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called the attack in Berlin on a Christmas market an attack against "humanity." A Tunisian man who is still at large is suspected of carrying out the attack, which killed 12 and injured dozens more. Trump made the remarks in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is spending the Christmas holiday.