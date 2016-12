Trump vows to cut plane costs after meeting defence executives

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he discussed cutting costs with the chief executives of two major defense companies he has singled out for criticism over project costs. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) President-elect Donald Trump emerged from a meeting with the CEOs of Boeing and Lockheed Martin on Wednesday and said he was working to lower costs on planes sold to the government, including a new Air Force One fleet and the F-35 fighter jet. "Trying to get the costs down, costs. Primarily the F-35, we're trying to get the cost down. It's a program that's very very expensive," Trump told reporters after meeting with the aerospace executives and military advisers.