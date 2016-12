ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump called Monday's attacks in Turkey and Europe "terrible" as he spoke to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. "What's going on is terrible," Trump said. One reporter asked Trump if the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, at an art gallery in Ankara on Monday caused him to "rethink" his policy on immigration and a ban on Muslims. "You've known my plans all along, and I've been proven to be right," Trump said. "What's happening is disgraceful," Trump said, adding that he has not talked to President Barack Obama since the Berlin attack or the assassination of a Russian ambassador in Turkey, both on Monday.