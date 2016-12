Child burn victims in Mexico blast treated in U.S.

Several children badly burned in a fireworks market blast in the Mexican city of Tultepec arrive in Galveston, Texas for treatment. They are among dozens injured in the blast that occurred just north of the Mexican capital, killing at least 32 people. They're set to receive treatment now at Shriners Hospital for Children which has been specializing in treating burn victims for decades. The blast happened as Mexico gears up for its Christmas celebrations. Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto, inaugurating a new hospital, held a minute's silence to remember the lives lost. Forensic investigators at the scene have been combing through the charred stalls for any clues as to what might have set off the blast. But one day after the blasts, they've only come across more human remains ... They don't know if they belong to those already confirmed dead ... or to some of the 12 people authorities say are still missing... in Mexico's biggest fireworks disaster in over a decade.