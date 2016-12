Kremlin cold on Russian-U.S. ties

Don't expect many Russian-U.S. diplomats to be sending each other Christmas cards. Dialogue between the two is all but frozen. That's the damning state of affairs given by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for an interview with local MIR TV. In it he said: "almost every level of dialogue with the United States is frozen. We don't communicate with one another, or (if we do) we do so minimally." The U.S. State Department disputes the comments. But the Kremlin's ties with the current Obama administration have often appeared strained, at best. Russia's top brass reacting gleefully to the news of Donald Trump's presidential victory. On the campaign trail he appeared more receptive to Moscow's interests. But Peskov warned on the thorny issue of NATO expansion, Russia's wasn't expecting any quick about turns. The New Year will bring a new U.S. administartion. But Moscow might keep the champagne on ice for some time.