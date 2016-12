North Carolina keeps transgender bathroom law

North Carolina's Senate has voted against repealing a law that requires transgender people to use the bathrooms of their assigned sex at birth. It's put the state in the middle of another heated national debate over transgender rights. Opponents of the law accuse it of being bigoted and backward. They say transgender individuals should have the right to use the restroom that matches their gender identity. But most North Carolina lawmakers disagreed...they rejected a bid to repeal the law by a vote of 32-16. Supporters said the law was needed to uphold traditional values and insure public safety. The vote affirms the so-called HB2 law and will keep the bathroom restrictions in place. When the law was originally passed last March, it provoked a backlash ranging from celebrities to the NBA. The reaction to this latest vote could be just as fierce.