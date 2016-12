ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) German police commandos raided apartments in the Berlin districts of Kreuzberg and Prenzlauer Berg on Thursday (December 22) in the hunt for a Tunisian man suspected of involvement in a deadly truck attack. Police are looking for an asylum-seeker after finding an identity document under the driver's seat of a truck that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market and killed 12 people, officials and security sources said on Wednesday (December 22). The federal prosecutor's office offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($104,000) for information leading to the capture of the suspect, whom it identified as 24-year-old Anis Amri. On Thursday a spokesman for the German chief federal prosecutor denied reports that there had been four arrests of people who have had contact with the suspect.