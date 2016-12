Russia's Putin pays tribute to slain diplomat

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a sombre memorial ceremony on Thursday (December 22) for Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey gunned down in Ankara on Monday (December 19) by a man shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "Don't forget Aleppo". Diplomats and family members gathered at the Russian Foreign Ministry, a looming Stalin-era skyscraper in central Moscow, to bid farewell to Karlov, who was 62. Karlov's body lay in an open casket in the building's marble-clad lobby flanked by a uniformed honour guard as mourners paid their respects at the ministry. Putin briefly sat beside the coffin and spoke to Karlov's widow, who wore a black veil. Russia and Turkey have branded the assassination a failed attempt to derail a rapprochement between Moscow and Ankara, which has seen them cooperate more closely over Syria, where they have backed different sides in the conflict. Karlov was a Soviet-trained diplomat who worked in North and South Korea during the 1990s and 2000s and was sent to Turkey in 2013. His name was etched into a slab of pink marble on the wall of the Foreign Ministry along with the names of Russia's most illustrious diplomats.