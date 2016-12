Russia's Putin pays tribute to slain diplomat

Murdered Russian diplomat Andrei Karlov given a state funeral in Moscow. The country's ambassador to Turkey was shot dead Monday (December 19) in Ankara by an off-duy policeman. Russian president Vladimir Putin attending Thursday's (December 22) ceremony. After paying his respects, he sat beside Karlov's widow. In Ankara, security has been tightened around the Russian embassy and an investigation into the killings continues. The shooter was swiftly identified as 22-year-old policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas. He had reportinedly been sharing a flat in the city with a lawyer. A district official says there were irregularities: (SOUNDBITE) (Turkish with English narration) LOCAL ADMINISTRATOR FOR KABALA NEIGHBOURHOOD, ABDURRAHMAN EKICI, SAYING: "He was staying there with a lawyer. But he was not registered. The lawyer bought this place and this police officer was coming to him. Their neighbours say the policeman stayed there for 2-2.5 months. Apparently he had connections." Turkey suspects Altintas has links to Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for the July coup attempt. Gulen strongly denies both charges. Back in Moscow, Karlov's memorial proceedings continue. He's been posthumously awarded the country's highest military medal. The head of Russia's orthodox church will lead a service of remembrance. A sign of just how seriously Putin regards the death of an ambassador.