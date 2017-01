Trump pledges aid for storm-hit South

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: President Donald Trump pledged federal assistance for Georgia, Florida and Alabama after the southeastern states were hit by severe storms. Trump said during a White House ceremony that he had spoken to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and planned to speak with Florida Governor Rick Scott about the storms. Trump said he expressed his condolences. "The tornadoes were vicious and powerful and strong and they suffered greatly," he said. "So we'll be helping out." A dangerous weekend weather system has killed at least 15 people in the U.S. South, with Georgia officials on Sunday reporting that 11 had died in severe weather still threatening the region. The system had also injured 23 people in southern Georgia, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said. Photos from the affected areas showed collapsed buildings, homes with their roofs torn off, toppled trees and fields littered with debris.