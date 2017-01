Coastal flood warning for New York, New Jersey

The winds are blowing hard along coastal New Jersey... and experts predict they'll reach nearly 60 miles per hour. Residents here, and in New York, are bracing for coastal flooding as a nor'easter moves up the East Coast into Tuesday. Forecasters say it's part of the same storm system that caused tornados across the South. With it, heavy rain and high tide. (SOUNDBITE) SAMANTHA BERNSTEIN, SAYING: "Lot's & lots of flooding. we'll see it over the river and through the seawall and we just get it everywhere in town." Despite a retaining wall along Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, the area could still experience overflow... as it has in the past. (SOUNDBITE) ROBERT LAMBERT, SAYING: "All you can do is bunker down and hope for the best." Long Island's Freeport Nautical Mile was devastated in 2012 by Hurricane Sandy. Today, there are flood warnings once again. And residents say, they're hoping for the best.