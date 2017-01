Father, son accused of rape, act as own lawyers

Former Toledo firefighter Timothy Ciboro and his son Esten have chosen to act as their own lawyers as their trial gets underway. The two are accused of keeping a 13-year-old girl captive and chained in the basement of their Ohio home for as long as a year until she managed to escape. Their alleged victim is Ciboro's stepdaughter. During a hearing last week, the father and son asked the judge if they could have access to the Bible which they plan to use as they defend themselves. The son reportedly said the Bible is quote "the only law book that truly matters." The victim told authorities she had been shackled by the ankle to a support beam in the basement and fed old scraps of food. Neighbors never suspected the girl was being held captive. SOUNDBITE: UNIDENTIFIED NEIGHBOR, SAYING: "When we didn't see her anymore, we just figured she must've gone to her other parent or something, we never expected that." Police say the girl managed to escape one night while her stepfather and stepbrother were out of the house. Timothy Ciboro is also accused of sexually assaulting the girl's younger sibling.