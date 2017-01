Heavy rain hits Southern California

Residents in Southern California getting slammed with heavy rain... Causing flooding in the city of Seal Beach.... (SOUNDBITE) RESIDENT TIM WAY SAYING: "We've been here about five years and this is the highest we've seen it get. it was up a bit over here as you can see we have a couple of steps so we're ok, but these poor guys down here that are lower got a brunt of it" Lifeguards came out to help residents... (SOUNDBITE) LIFEGUARD NICK BOLIN: "There's about a foot and half of standing water so residents of the mobile home community here can't get in and out of their houses so we're doing just a bit of a welfare check going door to door making sure if everyone is ok and seeing if anyone needs assistance" And in San Diego, The National Weather Service issuing a flood warning for San Diego River... The area getting strong gusts of winds that toppled over trees (Upsound man's voice ) And one falling on this house.... (Upsound no-name man <'We heard crackling and we were like what's that? and we saw it go through the roof>) A high wind warning in San Diego County will remain in effect until 6. pm Monday, with gusts of 65 miles per hour expected later in the day.