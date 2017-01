Iraqi forces claim recapture of eastern Mosul

Bullets fly toward Rashidiya... the last district under control of Islamic State on the east bank of the Tigris. Iraqi officials say they have taken complete control of eastern Mosul and this is just a 'mopping up' operation. Hundreds of civilians made their escape as Iraqi forces entered. This man says he's thankful to be liberated now -- having spent days stuck in the middle of fighting without food and water. Lieutenant General Ali Khaled says forces will be more satisfied when Rashidiya is completely secure. Then residents can safely return. After 100 days of a U.S.-backed campaign to flush out the militants, the focus is shifting to western Mosul... With the UN expressing "deep concern" for the fate of civilians there, ahead of the looming battle.