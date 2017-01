Search continues for 23 missing at avalanche hotel

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Italy's emergency services continued to work around the clock on Monday (January 23) as they searched for 23 people who are still missing after an avalanche destroyed a mountain hotel in central Italy on Wednesday (January 18). A total of nine people have been pulled out alive from the rubble. Six people have been pronounced dead after the fire services confirmed in a tweet they had found a body under the rubble on Sunday (January 22). Search and rescue services from different emergency departments, including the fire brigade, army, state police and the alpine and speleological rescue team, have been working day and night at the site since they arrived on Thursday (January 19) morning. Firemen dug the survivors, including four children, from beneath tons of snow and debris at the Hotel Rigopiano on Friday and Saturday (January 20 and 21), moving cautiously for fear that air pockets left when it was razed by a tsunami of snow might collapse Police said they found one of the survivors and three of the victims in the dark by tracing their mobile phone signals. All nine survivors are in a good condition in hospital in nearby Pescara, and only one required surgery, hospital director Rossano Di Luzio said. The head of the hospital's paediatric department said all four children would be discharged on Monday.