ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Videos posted on the internet by Syrian military media on Monday (January 23) are said to show the Syrian army in clashes with rebels in Ain el Fijah near Wadi Barada and Islamic State in Deir al-Zor, east Syria. One video which appears to be shot in Ain el Fijah near Wadi Barada shows what purports to be Syrian government tanks driving and firing at buildings and plumes of smoke rising above. Regardless of the ceasefire, brokered by German diplomats, between the Syrian government and rebel forces on Friday (January 20), Syrian opposition says the government and Iranian-backed militias are continuing military offensives in several areas in Syria, including in Wadi Barada west of Damascus. The agreement is aimed at giving opponents of the Syrian government an opportunity to withdraw from the Wadi Barada valley to the rebel-held province of Idlib. Wadi Barada, a mountainous valley northwest of Damascus, has become a major battlefront in the Syrian war disrupting planned repairs to a pumping station that supplies most of the capital's water