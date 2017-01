United flights moving again after computer glitch

After a frustrating evening for United passengers, flights are up and running again. The company says a computer glitch grounded all domestic flights for more than two hours Sunday leading to a cascade of delays. SOUNDBITE: JOHN BRYAN, UNITED PASSENGER, SAYING: "The flight attendents seemed frustrated, passengers seemed frustrated, everyone wants to go home I guess." International flights were not affected by the ground stop. But United says it will waive change fees for domestic passengers who were affected...passengers like Karen Johnson who was left stranded for hours. SOUNDBITE: KAREN JOHNSON, UNITED PASSENGER, SAYING: "Now I don't know, I'm just going to smoke a cigarette, relax, hit the bar and hopefully get back on the plane." This is a second time an IT issue has grounded United flights in recent months. In October, thousands of passengers were delayed worldwide because of a computer glitch.