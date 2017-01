Mike Pompeo takes oath, becomes CIA director

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Representative Mike Pompeo is sworn into office by Vice President Mike Pence as CIA director on Monday (January 23). The U.S. Senate confirmed Pompeo as President Donald Trump's CIA director, after a delay tied to some lawmakers' worries he might expand surveillance or allow the use of certain interrogation techniques widely considered torture. Sixty-six senators backed Pompeo and 32 voted against. All the opposition was from Democrats, except for Senator Rand Paul, a leading Republican advocate for strict control of surveillance. Some senators felt Pompeo, 53, had not pledged strongly enough to allow only the use of interrogation techniques included in the Army Field Manual, as required by law, rather than return to waterboarding and other "enhanced interrogation techniques," or EITs, used by the CIA in the years after the Sept. 11 attacks.