U.S. Senate confirms Pompeo to be Trump's CIA director

Congressman Mike Pompeo sworn into office as the new CIA director, under President Donald Trump. The U.S. Senate voting in favor of the Kansas Republican, Monday. Almost all opposition was from Democrats. Some lawmakers' worry Pompeo might expand surveillance or allow the use of certain interrogation techniques widely considered torture. During his confirmation hearing, Pompeo was in damage control mode -- reassuring CIA staff of his dedication to them. and insisting that if necessary, he would be ready to stand up to Trump. Pompeo also said he accepted the CIA's findings on Russian hacking. Going forward, Pompeo will have to find a way to work with the agency AND the President... despite an often contentious relationship.