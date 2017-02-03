video Top News
Conservative comedian under fire at NYU
Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:20
Eleven people were arrested outside New York University during a heated protest Thursday night against conservative comedian Gavin McInnes. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Eleven people have been arrested outside New York University during a heated protest against a conservative comedian who gave a speech at the school, police said on Friday. A group that organized the protest against Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes said he was known for using incendiary language, according to local media. McInnes said on Twitter he had been sprayed with pepper spray, but "being called a Nazi burned way more." The protesters face charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief after they were taken into custody during a demonstration against McInnes, who made an appearance at the university late on Thursday, a New York City Police Department spokesman said. Protesters scuffled with police officers and McInnes supporters outside the university's student center in New York City, where he was invited to speak by NYU College Republicans, local media reported. The arrests came a day after protesters smashed windows and set fires at University of California at Berkeley during a demonstration against the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos of Breitbart News, the right-wing website formerly headed by presidential adviser Steve Bannon. NYU College Republicans on Facebook described McInnes as a Canadian writer, actor and comedian who has appeared on Fox News and The Blaze. "Our intention was not to advocate for McInnes's views, in fact many of us differ with him when it comes to certain ideas," the group said in a statement posted on social media. "The purpose of this event was to promote free speech and not to promote certain ideas." McInnes' speech was cut short when protesters rushed into the room where he was speaking and began interrupting him, NYU spokesman John Beckman told News 4 New York, a NBC affiliate reported. Early on Friday, President Donald Trump appeared to weigh in on recent protests, tweeting: "Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Conservative comedian under fire at NYU
Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:20
Migrant Crisis »
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (1:13)
Sat, Jan 14, 2017 - (0:59)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:35)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:53)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (0:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (1:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:14)
Wed, Dec 07, 2016 - (1:13)
Thu, Jan 05, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:25)
Most Popular »
Editors' Picks »
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:52)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:04)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:33)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:21)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:00)
Innovations »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:46)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:59)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jan 30, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Jan 27, 2017 - (2:11)
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (2:26)
Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - (1:24)
Tue, Jan 24, 2017 - (2:03)
Mon, Jan 23, 2017 - (2:16)
Entertainment »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:09)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:00)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:54)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:26)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:58)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:17)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:06)
Rough Cuts »
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:14)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:04)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:29)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:10)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:03)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:27)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:09)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:26)
Moving Pictures »
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 - (0:59)
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 - (1:50)
Thu, Sep 01, 2016 - (1:00)
Wed, Aug 03, 2016 - (2:06)
Fri, Jul 29, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Jul 12, 2016 - (1:27)
Wed, Jun 29, 2016 - (1:49)
Reuters Investigates »
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Mon, Nov 24, 2014 - (24:41)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 - (2:14)
Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (1:53)
Thu, Jan 12, 2017 - (1:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:45)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (2:00)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (2:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Jan 06, 2017 - (1:53)