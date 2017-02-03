Reuters - Video

El Chapo heads to NY court

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 00:54

A police convoy carrying Joaquin ''El Chapo'' Guzman heads to a New York federal court where the Mexican drug lord is scheduled to appear before a judge. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is due to appear in a New York federal court on Friday. A police convoy carrying the 59-year-old Guzman from the Metropolitan Detention Center where he's been held since his extradition could be seen heading to the federal court in Brooklyn early Friday morning. Guzman is charged with running a massive drug smuggling operation during a decades-long criminal career that included the murder of rivals, money laundering and weapons offenses. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

