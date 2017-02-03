video Top News
Senate advances DeVos's nomination
Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:07
The U.S. Senate passes a procedural vote to pave the way for the final confirmation vote next week for President Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, but not before Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer took the floor to repeat his claim that DeVos is, ''one of the worst nominees that has ever been brought before this body for a Cabinet position.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) The U.S. Senate will vote early next week on confirming President Donald Trump's pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos. Early on Friday morning, the Senate voted 52 to 48 on a procedural move to pave the way to the final confirmation vote, which could come as early as Monday. Before the vote, Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer took the floor to repeat his claim that DeVos is, "one of the worst nominees that has ever been brought before this body for a Cabinet position." Earlier in the week, two Republicans in the U.S. Senate said they will not vote to confirm billionaire philanthropist Betsy DeVos as the next secretary of education. Democrats, who have been uniformly opposed to DeVos and are expected to vote against her as a block, only need to bring three Republicans to their side to stop the nomination. She would then be only the 10th cabinet nominee in U.S. history rejected by Congress.
