Suspect sought in Cheesecake Factory attack

A man threw a homemade explosive device into this Cheesecake Factory Thursday night in Old Town Pasadena, as people were eating dinner... The device exploded, releasing heavy smoke, although no injuries were reported. The Cheesecake Factory released a statement saying, "This evening an incendiary device exploded within our Pasadena restaurant. Thankfully, none of our guests or staff was injured. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident and we hope to reopen in Pasadena on Friday, as usual." Witnesses say the man was about six feet tall and dressed in black. Police say they're still looking for the suspect.