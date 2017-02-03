Trump directs review of Dodd-Frank Act, signs executive actions

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: President Donald Trump signs executive actions directing a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and put the brakes on a retirement advice rule, Friday (February 3). The executive order Trump signed on the 2010 Dodd-Frank law on Wall Street reform is largely symbolic towards rolling back the regulations that Trump sees as hurting the economy, because only Congress can rewrite the legislation. Even though the directives to agencies to examine possible changes to the landmark law may not have teeth, Wall Street embraced the possibility of simpler bank regulations by pushing stocks up in morning trade. "The first thing that we are going to attack is regulation, over-regulation. It's not just in the financial markets, it's in all markets," said White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn on Fox Business Network. "So today you're going to start seeing the beginning of some of our executive actions to roll back regulation in the financial services market." Dodd-Frank, the biggest Wall Street regulatory overhaul in decades, set out a long list of rules intended to keep the financial system from a repeat of the 2007-09 crisis, including strict new capital standards on banks and tighter oversight of derivatives. It also created a new consumer protection watchdog to guard against predatory lending and called for annual stress tests for banks considered "too big to fail". The White House said on Friday that it will continue to work with the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress on a "legislative piece" to address the Dodd-Frank financial regulation law.