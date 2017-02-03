video Top News
Trump meets with CEOs amid tension over policies
Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:24
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with chief executives of major U.S. companies as the business community finds itself increasingly split over how to respond to his policies. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Chief executives of major U.S. companies arrived at the White House to huddle with President Donald Trump on Friday as the business community finds itself increasingly split over how to respond to his policies, especially a travel ban announced last weekend. Elon Musk of Tesla Inc, Mary Barra of General Motors Co, Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo Inc, Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase & Co were among chief executives on a business advisory panel selected by Trump in December who were spotted entering the building. The meeting comes just hours before Trump is expected to sign an executive order to scale back regulations that resulted from the financial crisis, directing a review of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. Trump previously met with executives from the U.S. pharmaceutical and auto industries as part of a push to step up U.S. job creation. Business leaders have been divided in their approach on taxes and immigration and who seek to work with a president who uses his platform to attack companies that vex him, such as threatening penalties for manufacturing outside the United States. Musk said on Thursday he would raise objections during the meeting to a week-old executive order halting travel to the United States for people from seven Muslim-majority countries. On Thursday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quit the group under pressure from activists over the order. Tech companies, which have broad concerns about Trump's immigration plans, raised the sharpest outcry at the travel ban. The White House said in a statement on Thursday evening that did not mention Uber that Trump "understands the importance of an open dialogue with fellow business leaders to discuss how to best make our nation's economy stronger."
