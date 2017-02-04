ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) A four-month-old Iranian baby in need of an emergency heart surgery has received a waiver to enter the United States, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday (February 3). Fatemeh Reshad was not allowed into the U.S. after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran. Earlier on Friday U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat from Oregon, criticized the ban from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. "Now I don't know what the President had in mind when he signed that order, but it probably wasn't baby Fatemeh. Keeping four-month-old babies out of our country does not make us safer. It puts her life in danger and diminishes the United States in the eyes of the world," Bonamici said. "My office has reached out to Fatemeh's family in Oregon to be of assistance, but it is heartbreaking and disgraceful that this even happened. I hope the courts invalidate this unconstitutional Executive Order soon. And I hope it's in time for baby Fatemeh," she added. Fatemeh and her mother are currently in Dubai where they are seeking tourist visas to get an appointment at a hospital in Oregon where Fatemeh's uncle and grandparents live, according to reports. However, Cuomo said that pediatric cardiac doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York have agreed to help the family pro bono and that a law firm will pay for the travel which are conditions needed to obtain a special visa status. Late on Friday a Seattle federal judge put a nationwide block on U.S. President Donald Trump's week-old executive order that had temporarily barred refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States. U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has advised several airlines that it can board travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees who had been banned under the order, according to Qatar Airways and Air France.