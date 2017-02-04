Protesters in Paris marched towards the Eiffel Tower on Saturday (February 4), condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on immigration as a violation of human rights and values of openness. The travel ban, which Trump says is needed to protect the United States against Islamist militants, has sparked travel chaos around the world and condemnation by rights groups who have called it racist and discriminatory. An estimated 2,000 protesters, including Americans and citizens of other countries, joined the march from the Trocadero platform to the Champ de Mars field, near the foot of the Eiffel Tower. On Saturday (February 4), the U.S. government said citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries who were banned from the United States by Trump's order can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights. Trump responded on Twitter saying "the opinion of this so-called judge...is ridiculous and will be overturned". A demonstration in Paris that coincided with the women's march in Washington D.C. on January 21, a day after Trump was inaugurated, also drew thousands of people.