Portland doctors optimistic about sick Iranian baby

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 01:14

Doctors in Portland, Oregon say they will perform heart surgery on a 4-month-old Iranian baby whose arrival in the U.S. for treatment has been delayed by President Donald Trump's travel ban. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Physicians in Portland, Oregon, said on Saturday (February 4) that they will perform heart surgery on a 4-month-old Iranian baby whose arrival in the U.S. for treatment has been delayed by President Donald Trump's travel ban. Fatemeh Reshad was not allowed into the U.S. after Trump signed an executive order last week banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran. "Fatemeh was born with a very rare and complex form of congenital heart disease. It affects about two in ten thousand newborns," said Dr. Laurie Armsby, a pediatric cardiologist at Doernbecher Children's Hospital. "We anticipate a very good result- a surgery that will provide her a very active and full life. And we're excited to get to meet her and her family," Armsby said. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo worked with the International Refugee Assistance Project to obtain a federal waiver to allow the infant and her family entry into the country. Late on Friday, a Seattle federal judge put a nationwide block on Trump's week-old executive order that had temporarily barred refugees and nationals from the seven countries from entering the United States. U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has advised several airlines that it can board travelers from the seven impacted countries and all refugees who had been banned under the order, according to Qatar Airways and Air France.

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 01:14