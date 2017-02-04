video Top News
Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order
Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:38
A U.S. federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's partial travel ban on seven Muslim majority countries. The ruling is so far the broadest to date against Trump's directive and suggests that travel restrictions could be lifted. Jane Lee reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
A U.S. federal judge in Seattle on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's action barring travelers from seven Muslim majority countries. It's the broadest ruling so far against Trump's directive and suggests the travel restrictions could be lifted, although the Trump administration is expected to immediately appeal. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BOB FERGUSON, WASHINGTON STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL, SAYING: "I said from the beginning. It is not the loudest voice that prevails in a courtroom. It's the constitution." The challenge was brought by the State of Washington and later joined by Minnesota. The Seattle judge also ruled that states have legal standing to sue - that could help Democratic attoneys general across the nation take on Trump in court on various other issues. Attorneys from several other states were also in courts Friday challenging the travel ban. Earlier a federal judge in Boston declined to extend a temporary restraining order that had allowed some immigrants into the U.S. The Seattle ruling comes after the State Department said nearly 60,000 U.S. entry visas have been revoked in a single week. Trump's travel ban issued a week ago forced detentions and chaos at airports and sparked angry protests around the country… The government says 109 travelers originally detained at airports have been released but plaintiff lawyers have Insisted the number of people affected by Trump's order is far higher. On Friday the Department of Homeland Security, denying some reports, said there were no plans to extend the ban beyond the seven countries.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order
Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:38
Migrant Crisis »
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (1:13)
Sat, Jan 14, 2017 - (0:59)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:35)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:53)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (0:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (1:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:14)
Wed, Dec 07, 2016 - (1:13)
Thu, Jan 05, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:25)
Most Popular »
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:17)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (1:27)
Editors' Picks »
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:52)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:04)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:33)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:21)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:00)
Innovations »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:46)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:59)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jan 30, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Jan 27, 2017 - (2:11)
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (2:26)
Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - (1:24)
Tue, Jan 24, 2017 - (2:03)
Mon, Jan 23, 2017 - (2:16)
Entertainment »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:09)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:00)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:54)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:26)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:58)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:17)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:06)
Rough Cuts »
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:11)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:14)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:04)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:29)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:10)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:03)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:02)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (0:56)
Moving Pictures »
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 - (0:59)
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 - (1:50)
Thu, Sep 01, 2016 - (1:00)
Wed, Aug 03, 2016 - (2:06)
Fri, Jul 29, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Jul 12, 2016 - (1:27)
Wed, Jun 29, 2016 - (1:49)
Reuters Investigates »
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Mon, Nov 24, 2014 - (24:41)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 - (2:14)
Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (1:53)
Thu, Jan 12, 2017 - (1:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:45)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (2:00)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (2:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Jan 06, 2017 - (1:53)