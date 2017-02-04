Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order

A U.S. federal judge in Seattle on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's action barring travelers from seven Muslim majority countries. It's the broadest ruling so far against Trump's directive and suggests the travel restrictions could be lifted, although the Trump administration is expected to immediately appeal. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BOB FERGUSON, WASHINGTON STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL, SAYING: "I said from the beginning. It is not the loudest voice that prevails in a courtroom. It's the constitution." The challenge was brought by the State of Washington and later joined by Minnesota. The Seattle judge also ruled that states have legal standing to sue - that could help Democratic attoneys general across the nation take on Trump in court on various other issues. Attorneys from several other states were also in courts Friday challenging the travel ban. Earlier a federal judge in Boston declined to extend a temporary restraining order that had allowed some immigrants into the U.S. The Seattle ruling comes after the State Department said nearly 60,000 U.S. entry visas have been revoked in a single week. Trump's travel ban issued a week ago forced detentions and chaos at airports and sparked angry protests around the country… The government says 109 travelers originally detained at airports have been released but plaintiff lawyers have Insisted the number of people affected by Trump's order is far higher. On Friday the Department of Homeland Security, denying some reports, said there were no plans to extend the ban beyond the seven countries.