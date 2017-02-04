Reuters - Video

Trump's immigration order blocked by Seattle judge

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 01:09

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says a federal judge in Seattle has granted a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's recent action barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

STORY: A federal judge in Seattle on Friday (February 3) granted a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's recent action barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States. "It is his obligation as our president to honor it. And I'll make sure he does," said Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The judge's order represents a major challenge to the Trump administration, which is expected to immediately appeal. The judge declined to stay the order, suggesting that travel restrictions could be lifted immediately. The challenge was brought by the state of Washington and later joined by the state of Minnesota. The Seattle judge ruled that the states have legal standing to sue, which could help Democratic attorneys general take on Trump in court on issues beyond immigration. The decision came on a day that attorneys from four states were in courts challenging Trump's executive order. Trump's administration justified the action on national security grounds, but opponents labeled it an unconstitutional order targeting people based on religious beliefs. Earlier on Friday, a federal judge in Boston on Friday declined to extend a temporary restraining order that allowed some immigrants into the United States from certain countries despite being barred by U.S. President Donald Trump's recent executive order.

