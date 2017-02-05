Reuters - Video

Mike Pence confident U.S. will win appeal of judge's travel ban order
Mike Pence confident U.S. will win appeal of judge's travel ban order - 01:05
Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects
Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects - 01:04
French hopefuls Macron and Le Pen trade barbs
French hopefuls Macron and Le Pen trade barbs - 01:36
Court rejects Trump appeal to restore travel ban
Court rejects Trump appeal to restore travel ban - 01:30
Trump vows to bring back travel restrictions
Trump vows to bring back travel restrictions - 01:17
Protesters gather near Trump's Florida private resort
Protesters gather near Trump's Florida private resort - 01:11
Portland doctors optimistic about sick Iranian baby
Portland doctors optimistic about sick Iranian baby - 01:14
Civilian deaths lay on Russia - Ukrainian president
Civilian deaths lay on Russia - Ukrainian president - 01:43
More than 2,000 protesters in Paris denounce Trump's immigration policies
More than 2,000 protesters in Paris denounce Trump's immigration policies - 00:56
Congresswoman criticizes Trump order, citing Iranian baby in need of surgery
Congresswoman criticizes Trump order, citing Iranian baby in need of surgery - 01:29
Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order
Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order - 01:52

Danger stalks Iraqi police at former I.S. camp

12:14pm EST - 01:15

At a former Islamic State training camp, Iraqi police dodge snipers' bullets and explosives dropped from drones by the militants. Lucy Fielder reports.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

Iraqi families used to stroll through this park in Mosul, Then it became a training ground for Islamic State militants. It was recaptured during the three-month drive to push the jihadists from the east of the city, which became their stronghold when they took it 2014. Iraqi police hold the camp now, but they're far from safe. The militants remain determined; their snipers close by and highly experienced. (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) HEAD OF EMERGENCY UNIT IN NINEVEH 5TH DIVISION, IRAQI POLICE, LT-COLONEL FALAH HAMMAD HINDI, SAYING: ''Islamic State used this entire area as a training ground. The area was cordoned off to train the members of the groups on how to snipe, use mortars, and for physical training.'' Locals over in western Mosul inform the police about the sniper's positions, which are about 500 metres away across the Tigris river. Most are foreign fighters, police say. They send drones over the park too, to carry out surveillance and drop explosives. The battle for western Mosul comes next; Iraqi police and armed forces fearing the militants will put up a fiercer fight there to defend what's left of their self-proclaimed caliphate.

