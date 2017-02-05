video Top News
French hopefuls Macron and Le Pen trade barbs
9:30am EST - 01:36
France's Marine Le Pen formally launched her presidential campaign this weekend and traded barbs with Emmanuel Macron, an independent candidate catapulted into the lead. Lucy Fielder reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
A weekend of rallies for France's two presidential frontrunners... Far right leader Marine Le Pen formally launching her campaign in Lyon promising freedom, and to shield voters from globalization. Another pledge that goes down well with the crowd: holding a referendum on EU membership after Britain's lead. On the other side of town - and the political divide - centrist hopeful Emmanuel Macron rousing his supporters with an attack on Le Pen, Mocking her slogan "in the name of the people". [UPSOT MACRON] "Some people pretend today to talk for the people, but they are only ventriloquists." Le Pen's anti-immigration National Front would betray France's ideals of "liberty, equality and fraternity" says Macron, standing as an independent. The Le Pen camp responding with their own barbs that the investment banker and former economy minister is the candidate of "international capitalism". Macron pollsters' favourite to win since a scandal engulfed Francois Fillon. Front-runner a week ago, centre right Fillon's under pressure to drop his presidential bid because of accusations he paid his wife a large salary for nothing. His Republican party fears it could now miss the March deadline and field no candidate at all. Leaving Macron and Le Pen to battle it out. Latest polls predicting Macron would beat Le Pen in the election's second round in May.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
French hopefuls Macron and Le Pen trade barbs
9:30am EST - 01:36
Migrant Crisis »
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (1:13)
Sat, Jan 14, 2017 - (0:59)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:35)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:53)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (0:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (1:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:14)
Wed, Dec 07, 2016 - (1:13)
Thu, Jan 05, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:25)
Most Popular »
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (1:27)
12:14pm EST - (1:15)
Editors' Picks »
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:04)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:33)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:21)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:00)
Innovations »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:46)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:59)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jan 30, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Jan 27, 2017 - (2:11)
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (2:26)
Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - (1:24)
Tue, Jan 24, 2017 - (2:03)
Mon, Jan 23, 2017 - (2:16)
Entertainment »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:09)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:00)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:54)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:26)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:58)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:17)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:06)
Rough Cuts »
12:04pm EST - (1:05)
9:05am EST - (0:55)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:04)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:10)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:03)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:26)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (0:45)
Moving Pictures »
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 - (0:59)
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 - (1:50)
Thu, Sep 01, 2016 - (1:00)
Wed, Aug 03, 2016 - (2:06)
Fri, Jul 29, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Jul 12, 2016 - (1:27)
Wed, Jun 29, 2016 - (1:49)
Reuters Investigates »
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Mon, Nov 24, 2014 - (24:41)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 - (2:14)
Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (1:53)
Thu, Jan 12, 2017 - (1:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:45)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (2:00)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (2:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Jan 06, 2017 - (1:53)