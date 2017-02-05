Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects
Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects - 01:04
French hopefuls Macron and Le Pen trade barbs
French hopefuls Macron and Le Pen trade barbs - 01:36
Court rejects Trump appeal to restore travel ban
Court rejects Trump appeal to restore travel ban - 01:30
Trump vows to bring back travel restrictions
Trump vows to bring back travel restrictions - 01:17
Protesters gather near Trump's Florida private resort
Protesters gather near Trump's Florida private resort - 01:11
Portland doctors optimistic about sick Iranian baby
Portland doctors optimistic about sick Iranian baby - 01:14
Civilian deaths lay on Russia - Ukrainian president
Civilian deaths lay on Russia - Ukrainian president - 01:43
More than 2,000 protesters in Paris denounce Trump's immigration policies
More than 2,000 protesters in Paris denounce Trump's immigration policies - 00:56
Congresswoman criticizes Trump order, citing Iranian baby in need of surgery
Congresswoman criticizes Trump order, citing Iranian baby in need of surgery - 01:29
Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order
Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order - 01:52
Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order
Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order - 01:38

Mike Pence confident U.S. will win appeal of judge's travel ban order

12:04pm EST - 01:05

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says Donald Trump's executive order on immigration travel is on ''a solid, constitutional and statutory foundation.'' (Rough Cut - no reporter narration)

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the Justice Department will appeal a judge's order lifting a travel ban President Donald Trump had imposed on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries. "We're confident that we will win in the interest of the security of the American people," Pence said during an interview on the CBS Face the Nation news program. Pence added, "The executive order is on a solid, constitutional and statutory foundation... the president's authority in this area will be upheld." On Friday, U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle lifted Trump's temporary ban imposed on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Travelers who had been stopped in their tracks last weekend by Trump's executive order scrambled to get flights to quickly enter the United States. The court ruling was the first move in what could be months of legal challenges to Trump's push to clamp down on immigration. His order set off chaos last week at airports across the United States where travelers were stranded and thousands of people gathered to protest. Americans are divided over Trump's order. A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week showed 49 percent favored it while 41 percent did not.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Mike Pence confident U.S. will win appeal of judge's travel ban order

12:04pm EST - 01:05