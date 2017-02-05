ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the Justice Department will appeal a judge's order lifting a travel ban President Donald Trump had imposed on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries. "We're confident that we will win in the interest of the security of the American people," Pence said during an interview on the CBS Face the Nation news program. Pence added, "The executive order is on a solid, constitutional and statutory foundation... the president's authority in this area will be upheld." On Friday, U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle lifted Trump's temporary ban imposed on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Travelers who had been stopped in their tracks last weekend by Trump's executive order scrambled to get flights to quickly enter the United States. The court ruling was the first move in what could be months of legal challenges to Trump's push to clamp down on immigration. His order set off chaos last week at airports across the United States where travelers were stranded and thousands of people gathered to protest. Americans are divided over Trump's order. A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week showed 49 percent favored it while 41 percent did not.