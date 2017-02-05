Protesters gather near Trump's Florida private resort

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Protesters gathered outside President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago private resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday (February 4), protesting Trump's executive order on immigration. Demonstrators chanted, "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here." "America is a diverse country," said protester Anita Sharif. "I think people are going to stay motivated (to protest) as long as he's in," she said. On the long and winding road to resettling as a refugee in the United States, the last eight days have brought their share of frustration, hope, relief and uncertainty. After a federal judge late on Friday temporarily lifted the ban barring the entry of refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees indefinitely, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday that officials "expect some refugees to arrive Monday." Refugees do not usually enter on weekends, an official said, as the department hews to a strict set of rules on how their admissions are processed. Other travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries affected by President Donald Trump's week-old curb on immigration can rework their flights after the judge's order, as long as they have valid visas.