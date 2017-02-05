video Top News
Trump vows to bring back travel restrictions
Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 01:17
Protesters in U.S. cities rally against the travel ban President Donald Trump had imposed, while impacted travelers finally enter the U.S. after a judge lifts the restrictions. Jillian Kitchener reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
EDITORS NOTE: RESENDING TO CHANGE "FILED AN APPEAL" TO "MOVED TO APPEAL" CHANTS: "This is what democracy looks like!" Protesters nationwide continue to voice their disapproval of President Donald Trump's travel ban. Even after a federal judge, late on Friday, lifted the ban Trump HAD imposed on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries. SOT: "Your bigotry and racism has no place in America." Protesters rallied outside of the White House to say EVERYONE is welcome in the United States. Just a few miles away at Dulles International Airport, travelers who were once affected by Trump's executive order, began arriving on U.S. soil. (SOUNDBITE) (English) RUKAIEH SARIOUL, SALAM'S MOTHER WHO WAS TRAVELING FROM RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, SAYING: "Nobody say to me no. Very good." Immigration attorneys are on-hand at some airports to help answer questions, but say they don't know how exactly the politics will play out. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OFELIA CALDERON, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY, SAYING: "We don't know what's going to happen. What I do know is that the administration has said they are going to file an appeal." Trump is vowing to bring back the restrictions, tweeting on Saturday, "The opinion of this so-called judge" is ridiculous and will be overturned. And despite the many protests, the Justice Department moved to appeal the Seattle court ruling that had suspended Trump's immigration ban.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Trump vows to bring back travel restrictions
Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 01:17
Migrant Crisis »
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (1:13)
Sat, Jan 14, 2017 - (0:59)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:35)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:53)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (0:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (1:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:14)
Wed, Dec 07, 2016 - (1:13)
Thu, Jan 05, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:25)
Most Popular »
Editors' Picks »
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:04)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:33)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:21)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:00)
Innovations »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:46)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:59)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jan 30, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Jan 27, 2017 - (2:11)
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (2:26)
Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - (1:24)
Tue, Jan 24, 2017 - (2:03)
Mon, Jan 23, 2017 - (2:16)
Entertainment »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:09)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:00)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:54)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:26)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:58)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:17)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:06)
Rough Cuts »
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:04)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:10)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:03)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:26)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (0:45)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:24)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:02)
Moving Pictures »
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 - (0:59)
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 - (1:50)
Thu, Sep 01, 2016 - (1:00)
Wed, Aug 03, 2016 - (2:06)
Fri, Jul 29, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Jul 12, 2016 - (1:27)
Wed, Jun 29, 2016 - (1:49)
Reuters Investigates »
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Mon, Nov 24, 2014 - (24:41)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 - (2:14)
Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (1:53)
Thu, Jan 12, 2017 - (1:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:45)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (2:00)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (2:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Jan 06, 2017 - (1:53)