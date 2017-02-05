Trump vows to bring back travel restrictions

EDITORS NOTE: RESENDING TO CHANGE "FILED AN APPEAL" TO "MOVED TO APPEAL" CHANTS: "This is what democracy looks like!" Protesters nationwide continue to voice their disapproval of President Donald Trump's travel ban. Even after a federal judge, late on Friday, lifted the ban Trump HAD imposed on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries. SOT: "Your bigotry and racism has no place in America." Protesters rallied outside of the White House to say EVERYONE is welcome in the United States. Just a few miles away at Dulles International Airport, travelers who were once affected by Trump's executive order, began arriving on U.S. soil. (SOUNDBITE) (English) RUKAIEH SARIOUL, SALAM'S MOTHER WHO WAS TRAVELING FROM RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, SAYING: "Nobody say to me no. Very good." Immigration attorneys are on-hand at some airports to help answer questions, but say they don't know how exactly the politics will play out. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OFELIA CALDERON, IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY, SAYING: "We don't know what's going to happen. What I do know is that the administration has said they are going to file an appeal." Trump is vowing to bring back the restrictions, tweeting on Saturday, "The opinion of this so-called judge" is ridiculous and will be overturned. And despite the many protests, the Justice Department moved to appeal the Seattle court ruling that had suspended Trump's immigration ban.