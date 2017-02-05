Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects

Turkish police detained some 400 suspected members of Islamic State in anti-terror raids, state media said Sunday. At least 60 suspects were detained in the capital Ankara, while 150 suspects were detained in Sanliurfa province near the Syrian border. Those detained were mainly foreign nationals, Anadolu news agency said. Ankara says at least 780 people, including 350 foreigners, remain in detention for suspected links to the jihadist group. Turkey launched a military incursion into Syria last August in support of Syrian rebels to try to push Islamic State away from the border area. They have frequently carried out raids on suspected jihadist safe-houses in Istanbul and other cities. The Turkish government has stepped up efforts to tackle the militants after the group was blamed for a nightclub attack in Istanbul on New Year's Eve. Thirty-nine people, mainly foreigners, were killed in the attack. Turkey has a 900 kilometre border with neighbouring Syria which has become a transit route for would-be jihadists.