video Top News
Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects
10:31am EST - 01:04
Turkish police detains some 400 suspected Islamic State members in anti-terror raids carried out in six provinces, state run Anadolu agency reports. Saskia O'Donoghue reports
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
Turkish police detained some 400 suspected members of Islamic State in anti-terror raids, state media said Sunday. At least 60 suspects were detained in the capital Ankara, while 150 suspects were detained in Sanliurfa province near the Syrian border. Those detained were mainly foreign nationals, Anadolu news agency said. Ankara says at least 780 people, including 350 foreigners, remain in detention for suspected links to the jihadist group. Turkey launched a military incursion into Syria last August in support of Syrian rebels to try to push Islamic State away from the border area. They have frequently carried out raids on suspected jihadist safe-houses in Istanbul and other cities. The Turkish government has stepped up efforts to tackle the militants after the group was blamed for a nightclub attack in Istanbul on New Year's Eve. Thirty-nine people, mainly foreigners, were killed in the attack. Turkey has a 900 kilometre border with neighbouring Syria which has become a transit route for would-be jihadists.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects
10:31am EST - 01:04
Migrant Crisis »
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (1:13)
Sat, Jan 14, 2017 - (0:59)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:35)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:53)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (0:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (1:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:14)
Wed, Dec 07, 2016 - (1:13)
Thu, Jan 05, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:25)
Most Popular »
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (1:27)
12:14pm EST - (1:15)
Editors' Picks »
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:04)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:33)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:17)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:21)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:00)
Innovations »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:46)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Feb 01, 2017 - (2:15)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:59)
Tue, Jan 31, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jan 30, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Jan 27, 2017 - (2:11)
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (2:26)
Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - (1:24)
Tue, Jan 24, 2017 - (2:03)
Mon, Jan 23, 2017 - (2:16)
Entertainment »
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:09)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (2:00)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:54)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:26)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:58)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:17)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (0:40)
Thu, Feb 02, 2017 - (1:06)
Rough Cuts »
12:04pm EST - (1:05)
9:05am EST - (0:55)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:04)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:10)
Sat, Feb 04, 2017 - (1:03)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:09)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:26)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (0:45)
Moving Pictures »
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 - (0:59)
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 - (1:50)
Thu, Sep 01, 2016 - (1:00)
Wed, Aug 03, 2016 - (2:06)
Fri, Jul 29, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Jul 12, 2016 - (1:27)
Wed, Jun 29, 2016 - (1:49)
Reuters Investigates »
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Mon, Nov 24, 2014 - (24:41)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Jan 20, 2017 - (2:14)
Thu, Jan 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (1:53)
Thu, Jan 12, 2017 - (1:58)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:45)
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - (1:46)
Tue, Jan 10, 2017 - (2:00)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (2:19)
Mon, Jan 09, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Jan 06, 2017 - (1:53)