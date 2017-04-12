Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Iraqi army advances on Islamic State's Mosul enclave
Iraqi army advances on Islamic State's Mosul enclave - 01:03
French presidential rivals clash in crucial TV debate
French presidential rivals clash in crucial TV debate - 01:44
Nigeria's crises under threat of mushrooming
Nigeria's crises under threat of mushrooming - 02:18
Facebook warns again on ad growth, shares dip from high
Facebook warns again on ad growth, shares dip from high - 00:50
Macron supporters watch heated debate with Le Pen
Macron supporters watch heated debate with Le Pen - 00:57
Three killed, 10 hurt in crash at Massachusetts car auction
Three killed, 10 hurt in crash at Massachusetts car auction - 01:09
Trump vows to broker Mideast peace deal
Trump vows to broker Mideast peace deal - 01:45
Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates
Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates - 01:22
No federal charges for Louisiana officers in shooting of black man
No federal charges for Louisiana officers in shooting of black man - 01:13
Republicans roll dice with Thursday health care vote
Republicans roll dice with Thursday health care vote - 01:49
Presidential Center to be \
Presidential Center to be "world's premier institution for training young people": Obama - 01:39
Shooter at college in Irving, Texas: police
Shooter at college in Irving, Texas: police - 00:55

Native Americans fear for their culture as Trump wall looms

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 02:23

A Native American nation, Tohono O'odham, is located at the U.S.-Mexican border in Arizona and they fear that President Trump border wall would not only sever their land, but also slice through their community and culture. Colette Luke reports.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

(SOUNDBITE) VERLON JOSE, VICE CHAIRMAN OF TOHONO O'ODHAM NATION, SAYING: "We have communities, a few miles south of here.." Verlon Jose is the vice chairman of the Native American nation - Tohono O'odham... a community squarely in the path of President Trump's border wall... He says his people are worried. (SOUNDBITE) (English) VERLON JOSE, VICE CHAIRMAN OF TOHONO O'ODHAM NATION, SAYING: "we have a cemetery about a mile and a half from here where family members are buried, relatives are buried. There's actually a grave marker in Mexico with the United States military headstone." The Tohono O'odham reservation straddles the US-Mexican border. There are about 10,000 people living on the U.S. side, where there are schools and other services... and another 2,000 living in Mexico. Along the border fence, there are gates that allow individuals from both sides to travel back and forth as needed. (SOUNDBITE) (English) VERLON JOSE, VICE CHAIRMAN OF TOHONO O'ODHAM NATION, SAYING: "And so the impact of a wall would not allow us to do those things on a regular basis. Let me ask you, how would you feel if you were forbidden to go see your relatives whether alive or dead?" President Trump says his 2,200-mile border wall would stop drugs and criminals coming from Mexico... but 62 miles of that would run through Tohono O'odham land... Verlon Jose's cousin Franice Jose, says the impact could be devastating. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FRANCINE JOSE, MEMBER OF TOHONO O'ODHAM NATION AND VERLON JOSE'S COUSIN, SAYING: "I think about the Berlin wall. That was a very negative thing over there, as to my learnings. So, having a wall, that's negative to everybody on both sides." The Tohono O'odham leadership says they're not ruling out a high-profile protest against the wall..if necessary. (SOUNDBITE) (English) VERLON JOSE, VICE CHAIRMAN OF TOHONO O'ODHAM NATION, SAYING: "We want to try to deal with this in a diplomatic way and hopefully that we never have to get to that time where we have to actually physically protest. If we do, I would tell you that I will own up to the words, over my dead body, because that's how important it is to our people." The Interior Department has indicated that there may be room for compromise for groups like the Tohono O'odham, who are directly impacted by the wall. Tribal leaders here on the border however, say that at this point, they are far from satisfied..and they're waiting to see what will happen to their beloved land.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Native Americans fear for their culture as Trump wall looms

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 02:23